George & Tammy: Season One Viewer Votes

A Showtime musical drama series, the George & Tammy TV show stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The story revolves around the lives of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones. A power couple in the industry, Wynette and Jones had a complicated-but-enduring relationship that inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Known as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number one country songs between them, their legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.





