George & Tammy: Season One Ratings



This Showtime series has been billed as a limited series, so a second season isn’t expected. However, that could change if the ratings are strong and there’s more story to tell by the end of the six episodes. Could George & Tammy be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A musical biographical drama series, the George & Tammy TV show stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon. The story revolves around the lives of country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones. A power couple in the industry, Wynette and Jones had a complicated-but-enduring relationship that inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Known as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number one country songs between them, their legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air.

Note: The series premiere was simulcast on Paramount Network (paired with Yellowstone) and attracted a 0.38 demo and 2.74 million. On CMT, the premiere attracted a 0.06 demo and 399,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the George & Tammy TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?