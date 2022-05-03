I Love That for You: Season One Ratings

When it comes to scripted TV shows, Showtime typically airs dramas instead of comedies. How will their newest entry in the latter category perform in the ratings? Will I Love That for You be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the I Love That for You TV show stars Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, and Punam Patel with Johnno Wilson in a recurring role. The story is inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia. Joanna Gold (Bayer) dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents and starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life. Joanna also forms a meaningful friendship with her idol, Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the shopping channel. This all happens against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. The CEO of the popular channel is Patricia (Lewis), the icy and enigmatic founder.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the I Love That for You TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?