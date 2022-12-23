I Love That for You: Season Two Reportedly Written But No Renewal Yet for Showtime Comedy Series

I Love That For You has not been renewed for a second season yet, but word has it that the entire season has already been written. Matt Rogers, an actor in the series, Per Deadline, he revealed the news on a recent podcast appearance.

The comedy, from Vanessa Bayer, who also stars in the series, is based on her own personal life. The series arrived in April, and it follows a woman who survives childhood leukemia and is trying to achieve her dream of being a host of a show on the home shopping network. Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, and Punam Patel also star in the series.

Rogers said the following showtime] series:

“I know that they have written it. And now it’s a thing where the Viacom Paramount of it all, like there were some changes.I know that there is a lot of love for show. I just don’t know whether or not it’s being greenlit yet. What I would say to everyone is if you love the show, let them know. They are starting to make some decisions, because they just renewed Yellowjackets for a third season early. They are talking about building franchises out of shows, etc. I don’t really know where we stand. But I just know that everyone loves working on it, I love playing the part.”

