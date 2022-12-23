Never Have I Ever: Season Four; Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs) Joins Netflix Comedy’s Final Episodes

Never Have I Ever is getting ready for its fourth and final season, and an addition to the cast has been made. Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs) will appear in the final episodes of the Netflix comedy.

Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe, the series follows (Devi) Ramakrishnan as she deals with her life and high school.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that “Garlin will play a man who sparks the interest of Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty). On Never Have I Ever, he’ll play Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and makes Nirmala reconsider whether she really is done with relationships forever.”

A premiere date for Never Have I Ever season four will be revealed later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Never Have I Ever season four?