Fuller House: Season Five; Netflix Releases Final Episodes Trailer

Fuller House is getting ready for its final episodes to air. The series will release its ‘farewell season’ on June 2. The series’ final episode will focus on the triple wedding of D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy, and fans will see Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier for the big event and more during the season.

There are more surprises planned for the big finale of the Netflix series as well, including another one of D.J.’s exes popping up for the wedding.

Check out the trailer for the final episodes of Fuller House below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you sad to see Fuller House end?