Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 1, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Punam Patel, and Johnno Wilson.

TV show description:

A comedy series, I Love That for You was created by Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. The story is inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia.

Joanna Gold (Bayer) dreams of becoming a host at a home shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents and starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life.

Joanna also forms a meaningful friendship with her idol, Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic star of the shopping channel. This all happens against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed. The CEO of the popular channel is Patricia (Lewis), the icy and enigmatic founder.

Additional characters include Jordan (James), a charming but dry stage manager; Beth Ann (Mayeri), an ambitious insecure host; Darcy (Rogers), the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; Beena (Patel), an offbeat backstage producer; and Perry (Wilson), a beloved host on the channel with a popular cooking show.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

