Network: Netflix.

Episodes: Ongoing (hour).

Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: November 12, 2013 — present.

Series status: Has not been cancelled.

Performers include: Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemmons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright, Maxine Peake, Brenna Harding, Owen Teague, Michaela Coel, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Georgina Campbell, George Blagden, Jake Davies, Clint Dyer, Douglas Hodge, Babs Olusanmokun, Hannah John-Kamen, Beatrice Robertson-Jones, Jada Clarke, and Daniel Westwood.

TV show description:

From creator and writer Charlie Brooker, who executive produces with Annabel Jones, the Black Mirror TV show is a satirical, British sci-fi anthology series. The stand-alone episodes delve into post-modern themes related to the paranoia of technology.

The psychological thriller touches upon humanity’s dependence and wariness of the devices that have quickly come to dominate everyday living. In the vein of its forerunners, including The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror is often set in the near future or an alternate, present-day reality.

