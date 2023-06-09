Network: Netflix.
Episodes: Ongoing (hour).
Seasons: Ongoing.
TV show dates: November 12, 2013 — present.
Series status: Has not been cancelled.
Performers include: Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemmons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright, Maxine Peake, Brenna Harding, Owen Teague, Michaela Coel, Andrew Gower, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Georgina Campbell, George Blagden, Jake Davies, Clint Dyer, Douglas Hodge, Babs Olusanmokun, Hannah John-Kamen, Beatrice Robertson-Jones, Jada Clarke, and Daniel Westwood.
TV show description:
From creator and writer Charlie Brooker, who executive produces with Annabel Jones, the Black Mirror TV show is a satirical, British sci-fi anthology series. The stand-alone episodes delve into post-modern themes related to the paranoia of technology.
The psychological thriller touches upon humanity’s dependence and wariness of the devices that have quickly come to dominate everyday living. In the vein of its forerunners, including The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror is often set in the near future or an alternate, present-day reality.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
What do you think? Do you like the Black Mirror TV series? Should this TV show be cancelled or renewed for another season on Netflix?
They need to renew !!! Get it together producers and writers or who ever is having issues behind the scenes…It’s business figure it out!
Renew if they can make 3 or more great episodes in the new season, instead of the 1 out of 3, as done in the most recent season. Two episodes were terrible to say the least.
I couldn’t get past “The National Anthem”. I’ve watched all kinds of TV over the last 60 years, and this was one of the few shows that made the word “indecent” come to mind. The closest thing to the feeling I got was my first viewing of “A Clockwork Orange.” The absolute worst of human nature celebrated. No thanks. It turned my stomach, and if mankind is headed in that direction, I’m glad I’m childless.
Most intelligent and disturbing series, that makes you think. Best series around. Renew. Renew. Renew.
Brilliant show. Please renew Black Mirror.