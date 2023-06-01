Black Mirror on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

Vulture Watch

What’s the latest update? Has the Black Mirror TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black Mirror, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix sci-fi anthology series, the fifth season of Black Mirror stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin. The satirical psychological thriller delves into post-modern themes related to paranoia of technology. You can check out the episode descriptions here.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Black Mirror season six will debut on June 15, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Black Mirror for season six. If they decide to renew, we’ll probably hear sooner, rather than later. Back in September of 2017, creator Charlie Brooker and EP Annabel Jones said they were willing to do another six-episode installment. This fifth season consists of three, so there could be at least another three episodes on the way. Since that time, however, they made the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch movie, which took longer than expected, so they may feel they’ve told enough stories in this universe, for now. Flying blind, I think it will get a season six renewal, but that season will probably again be short, like this one. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Mirror cancellation or renewal news.



