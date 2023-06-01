Black Mirror on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

Vulture Watch
What’s the latest update? Has the Black Mirror TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black Mirror, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A Netflix sci-fi anthology series, the fifth season of Black Mirror stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin. The satirical psychological thriller delves into post-modern themes related to paranoia of technology. You can check out the episode descriptions here.
Black Mirror season six will debut on June 15, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Black Mirror for season six. If they decide to renew, we’ll probably hear sooner, rather than later. Back in September of 2017, creator Charlie Brooker and EP Annabel Jones said they were willing to do another six-episode installment. This fifth season consists of three, so there could be at least another three episodes on the way. Since that time, however, they made the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch movie, which took longer than expected, so they may feel they’ve told enough stories in this universe, for now. Flying blind, I think it will get a season six renewal, but that season will probably again be short, like this one. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Mirror cancellation or renewal news.
Black Mirror Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- Find more Black Mirror TV series news or other Netflix TV show news.
- Explore other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Should the Black Mirror TV show would be renewed for season six? How would you feel, if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?
Pretentious and preachy garbage that looks like it was filmed with an Iphone’s camera. Why would anyone speak so highly of this drivel is beyond me. It’s probably a Millenial thing…
PLEASE CANCEL NOW !
Best series. Pls renew
Black Mirror Season 5 was only 3 episodes, there should be at least another 3 episodes (or more)! Black Mirror Season 6 needs to be renewed right NOW!
I love the series black mirror on Netflix. one of the best shows I have watched. I say bring it back. Renew it.
Who… who are you talking to here? You know that tvseriesfinale.com has no influence on whether shows are renewed or not, right?