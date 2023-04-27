Black Mirror: Season Six of Dark Anthology Series Coming to Netflix (Photos, Video)

After a four-year drought, new episodes of Black Mirror are on the way. Netflix has announced that the series’ sixth season will be released this June. It’s unclear how many episodes we can expect this time. The streamer has also released a trailer.

The sixth season’s cast will include Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

A dark, satirical anthology series, the Black Mirror TV series was created by Charlie Brooker. Each episode tells a different story and explores contemporary social issues.

The show launched in 2011 on Channel 4 in the UK and aired for two seasons and a special. Netflix took over the show for its third season and has made it ever since. The fifth season of three episodes was released in June 2019. In May 2022, it was confirmed that season six was in production.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” writer, creator, and executive producer Brooker said.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he says. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Says Brooker, “I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Black Mirror TV series? Are you looking forward to watching season six in June?

