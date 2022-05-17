Black Mirror: Season Six of Netflix Anthology Series in the Works

Black Mirror is returning with a sixth season on Netflix. Season five of the anthology series was released on the streaming in June 2019.

Per Variety, season six of Black Mirror will have more episodes than season five, but no details about the plots of the installments have been revealed. Season five had just three episodes.

Two years ago, Charlie Brooker spoke about the future of the series:

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

A premiere date and more for season six of Black Mirror will be announced later.

