Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, The Masked Singer, Riverdale, Not Dead Yet, Chicago PD

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Riverdale, The Flash, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Not Dead Yet, A Million Little Things, Survivor, True Lies, The Masked Singer, and Farmer Wants A Wife Special: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. Reruns: FBI, Abbott Elementary, and Chicago PD.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



