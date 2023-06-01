Black Mirror: Season Six Premiere Date, Episode Descriptions, and Teaser Video Released by Netflix (Watch)

Black Mirror finally has a return date. Netflix announced a premiere date for the sixth season of the anthology series with the release of a teaser trailer. The anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker, returns with five new episodes later this month. Season five was released in June 2019.

Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz are featured in the new season, which is described as “unclassifiable” by the streaming service.

Netflix revealed more about the series, including descriptions for all five episodes, in a press release.

About BLACK MIRROR season 6: Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker. Episode Descriptions: JOAN IS AWFUL

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK LOCH HENRY

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK (Scotland) BEYOND THE SEA

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK and Spain MAZEY DAY

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Director: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: Spain DEMON 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali

Filmed in: UK”

Check out the trailer for Black Mirror season six below. The series returns on June 15th.

What do you think? Are you excited to finally see the return of this popular Netflix series?