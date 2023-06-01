And Just Like That: Season Two; Kim Cattrall to Return for Cameo on Max’s Sex and the City Sequel Series

Sex and the City fans will see the return of Samantha on And Just Like That … after all. The NY Post reports that Kim Cattrall was seen on set filming a scene for the upcoming second season of the Max sequel series.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, the series follows Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and her friends as they deal with life in their fifties.

Not much is known about season two of the series, but we do know it will feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. He appeared in the original series as one of Carrie’s many boyfriends. With Mr. Big (Chris Noth) out of the picture, could Carrie and Aidan finally end up together?

Cattrall’s return to the series is a surprise. When the sequel was ordered, the actress made it clear that she wouldn’t be part of And Just Like That …. Cattrall claimed she “was never asked to be part of the reboot” in the first place. A supposed feud with Parker kicked off following the release of the second Sex and the City movie in 2010.

According to a series insider, Cattrall’s scene is likely set as a cliffhanger to end season two and teases her character’s potential return for season three. Max has not yet renewed the Sex and The City sequel for a third season.

The first two episodes of the 11-episode second season arrive on June 22nd. Cattrall’s new Netflix series, Glamorous, debuts on the same day.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Cattrall return to the world of Sex and the City. Would you like to see Samantha back with Carrie and the gang on the Max series?