And Just Like That…: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Max Sequel Series

And Just Like That … has a premiere date for its second season. The 11-episode season will arrive on Max in June. Michael Patrick King is behind the Sex & the City sequel series.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, the series continues the journey of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and her friends as they deal with life in their fifties. Season one had Bradshaw dealing with the death of her husband, and now she may find love again.

Max did not reveal much about the upcoming season’s plot, but the first two episodes of And Just Like That … season two arrive on June 22nd.

The key art for the season is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Carrie Bradshaw on Max this summer?