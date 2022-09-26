The Simpsons: Season 34 Viewer Votes

After 34 seasons of The Simpsons TV show, Homer still loves a good donut (or a bad one, for that matter). As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Simpsons is cancelled or renewed for season 35. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 34th season episodes of The Simpsons here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 34, Homer goes down a conspiracy hole, Marge develops a crush on her Peloton instructor, Homer’s stepbrother (Melissa McCarthy) becomes his rival, Marge becomes a segment producer on a daytime talk show hosted by Krusty the Clown, and Homer teaches Duff Man on how to be a better father. Other guests include Drew Barrymore, Jane Kaczmarek, Anna Faris, Matthew Friend, and Simu Liu.





What do you think? Which season 34 episodes of The Simpsons TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Simpsons should be cancelled or renewed for a 35th season on FOX?