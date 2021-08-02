And Just Like That…: Six Join HBO Max’s Sex and the City Sequel Series

Six actors have been added to the cast of And Just Like That… which is coming to HBO Max. The Sex and the City sequel series will bring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis back together to play their characters from the iconic HBO show which ran 1998-2004. Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Isaac Powell, Brenda Vaccaro, and Ivan Hernandez have all joined the cast.

Per Deadline, series regular Powell will play “George, a student at the famed Fashion Institute of Technology who is unconstrained by fashion/gender norms. He’s described as having a calm demeanor and self-processed energy beyond his young years.”

Deadline also reported that Vaccaro “will portray Gloria Marquette, Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) loyal, long-time secretary. Hernandez will work closely with Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz in the role of Franklyn, a sound engineer working with the podcaster on their show.” They will both recur.

A final Deadline reported the following about the characters played Cicchino, Cunningham, and Ang:

“Ang is confirmed to portray the character of Lily Goldenblatt, the eldest daughter of Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and her devoted husband Harry (Evan Handler). Cunningham is bringing to life Brady Hobbes, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve’s (David Eigenberg) grown-up son. Cicchino stars as Brady’s girlfriend, Luisa Torres.”

A premiere date for And Just Like That … has not been set. The series has been filming episodes in New York City this summer.

