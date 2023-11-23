Black Mirror: Season Seven Renewal Announced for Netflix Anthology Series

Black Mirror is returning for a seventh season. Netflix has renewed the anthology series, which will see production of season seven start later this year, per Variety. There was a four-year wait between seasons five and six due to issues with licensing.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the anthology series reinvents itself with every episode. Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz appeared in episodes for season six.

The cast for season seven will be revealed later. The exact episode order and plot details are also being kept secret currently.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Black Mirror? Do you plan to watch season seven?