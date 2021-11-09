Dexter: New Blood: Season One Ratings

The original Dexter television series ran for eight seasons on Showtime. Now, this serial killer has returned for what appears to be a close-ended mini-series. If the ratings are strong enough, could Dexter: New Blood be renewed for a second season anyway? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a sequel series that stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

