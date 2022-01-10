Dexter: New Blood: Could the Series Continue After That Finale?

Dexter: New Blood wrapped on Showtime on Sunday, and the finale has fans wondering if the series could continue with a new chapter – following Dexter’s son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott.

[SPOILER ALERT]

Dexter: New Blood featured the death of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. However, his son has his own life and has followed in his father’s footsteps. This opens the door for another season of the series.

Clyde Phillips said the following about the future of the Showtime series, per Deadline:

“As I mentioned, this show is a huge asset. When people start bingeing this after the finale, I’m confident the numbers will continue to go up. It’s up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more. If they ask me if I’d like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second.”

As for the decision to kill Dexter in the finale for this series after the way the fans reacted to the finale of the original series, Phillips said the following:

“How often does a show get to do a second finale? I think the answer is never. With the bad taste that the original finale left in everybody’s mouth, we had this rare opportunity to redeem the show and to give the audience the respect it deserves, the authenticity it deserves, and the gratitude for sticking with us.”

What do you think? Do you want a second season of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime?