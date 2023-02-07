Dexter: Origins: Ordered by Showtime, Season Two of Dexter: New Blood in the Works

Get ready to return to the world of Dexter. Showtime has announced an order for a new series titled Dexter: Origins. The prequel will take viewers back in time to the beginnings of Dexter Morgan’s killing ways. Meanwhile, a second season of Dexter: New Blood is in the works. The story would follow Dexter’s son Harrison as he deals with his need to kill while living in New York City.

Starring Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff, the first season of Dexter: New Blood showed Dexter (Hall) living a new life in a fictional town in New York. While there, he is reunited with his now-grown son (Alcott).

Other Dexter-related shows are also in development, including one that would focus on the early days of the Trinity Killer, who was played by John Lithgow in the original Dexter series.

Showtime revealed more about its plans for the Dexter Universe in a press release.

SHOWTIME announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, which depicts the ongoing emergence of Dexter’s son Harrison. In addition, SHOWTIME is exploring projects based on other characters from the DEXTER universe, such as the makings of the notorious Trinity Killer originally played by Emmy winner John Lithgow. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. DEXTER: ORIGINS will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become. Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original DEXTER. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter’s family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is a new incarnation of the 2021-22 drama that became the most-watched series in SHOWTIME history. The drama focuses on Dexter’s son Harrison, who survived his tumultuous reintroduction with his father and flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature and whether, like his father, he too is compelled to kill. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD will explore the kinds of themes and scenarios seen in the original series on SHOWTIME but through a new lens. In addition, SHOWTIME is exploring other characters from the DEXTER universe whom the network could develop for potential series. “The DEXTER saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for SHOWTIME, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD,” said McCarthy. “The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that SHOWTIME has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience.” Said Phillips: “I couldn’t be more excited about exploring and expanding the universe of DEXTER. It’s a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters – and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire. I’m thrilled that Chris and my friends at SHOWTIME want me to help them grow this truly unique and amazingly successful franchise.” The eight-season run of the original DEXTER premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Metro police department who moonlights as a serial killer. The show became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series. All previous seasons of DEXTER and DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, are now available for subscribers on SHOWTIME.”

A premiere date for Dexter: Origins will be announced later.

