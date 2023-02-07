The Department: Showtime Orders Espionage Thriller Series Starring George Clooney

George Clooney is headed back to television. The actor will star in The Department (working title), which is headed to Showtime. The series is inspired by the French Drama Le Bureau des Legendes.

The series will take viewers back into the spy world in the tradition of Homeland, which aired for eight seasons on the cable network. Clooney will executive produce the series alongside Grant Heslov.

Showtime revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for THE DEPARTMENT (w/t) to be directed by George Clooney. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. “THE DEPARTMENT, based on the riveting and brilliant series The Bureau, will follow in the great tradition of HOMELAND, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at SHOWTIME,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media. “Just as HOMELAND elevated global espionage to new heights, THE DEPARTMENT will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.” Le Bureau centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France’s principal external security service. It focuses on the “Bureau of Legends,” responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents’ missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources. The New York Times named it one of the top international shows of the decade, and NPR has called it “addictively suspenseful” and “one of the best TV shows in the world.” Le Bureau Des Legendes (The Bureau) was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – The Originals Productions (Alex Berger, Eric Rochant) and Federation Studios (Pascal Breton). Production is slated to start later this year. “We are delighted to extend The Bureau’s DNA through THE DEPARTMENT for SHOWTIME with our friends at MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios,” said Alex Berger, President and Executive Producer at The Originals Productions (TOP). “The Originals Productions (TOP), Federation and Paramount are taking our franchise to the next level, making a new high-stake international espionage show set today in a very complex geopolitical environment.” Added Guillaume Pommier, Co-Head of Distribution at Federation: “We couldn’t dream of a better partner home than SHOWTIME to adapt The Bureau. They share with us the passion, the vision and the ambition for this amazing show, combined with their strong premium global network which will bring THE DEPARTMENT to the world.” “We are thrilled to be partnering with George & Grant on this amazing project,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. Paramount+/Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios has been an incredible home to so many of our projects, and we are excited to once again work alongside Chris McCarthy, Keith Cox, Nina Diaz and their incredible teams.”

A premiere date for The Department will be announced later.

