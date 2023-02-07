Billions: Season Seven Filming Underway, Showtime Developing Four New TV Series

Billions is becoming a franchise on Showtime. As the series returns to production for season seven, the cable network has announced plans for four new series. Millions and Trillions are coming to the network with Billions: Miami and Billions: London in development. Brian Koppelman and David Levien are behind all five shows.

Starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Daniel Breaker, the drama follows the world of finance in New York City.

Showtime revealed more about its plans in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has announced its development plans for series based upon the hit drama BILLIONS, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. All of the projects are executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have established their own acclaimed brand of propulsive storytelling and articulately incorrigible characters. Season seven of BILLIONS is currently in production in New York City and will return to SHOWTIME later this year. The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, SHOWTIME and Paramount Media Networks. Currently in the process of development at SHOWTIME are projects that would expand the BILLIONS universe. BILLIONS: MIAMI (w/t), a new installment set in the world of private aviation, where the clientele believe the rules of society, government and gravity don’t apply to them, amidst the wealth, nightlife, contraband and the cryptocurrency that pulses through that city. Koppelman and Levien are already in the writing process on this project. BILLIONS: LONDON (w/t), another iteration set across the pond and operating in the world of UK finance. MILLIONS (w/t), a series featuring diverse, thirtysomething, financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan. TRILLIONS (w/t), a drama based on fictional stories of the richest people in the world – titans of industry living all over the country but coming into contact and conflict with one another. “We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them,” said Koppelman and Levien. “Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.” Koppelman and Levien, whom SHOWTIME signed to a multi-year overall deal in 2019 that was recently extended, will be involved in all of the projects with SHOWTIME and MTV Entertainment Studios. The duo will continue to serve as executive producers and showrunners of BILLIONS, alongside Beth Schacter. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker. In addition to Koppelman and Levien, the series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on SHOWTIME. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Billions.”

A premiere date for Billions season seven will be announced later.

