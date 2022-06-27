The Chi: Season Five Viewer Votes

How will Emmett continue to adjust to parenthood in the fifth season of The Chi TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Chi is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Chi here.

A Showtime drama series created by Lena Waithe, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. Guests include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The fifth season delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of The Chi TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Chi should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Showtime? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.