The End: Season One Viewer Votes

The End TV show on Showtime

A Showtime dark comedy-drama, The End TV show originates in Australia and stars Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Noni Hazlehurst, Roy Billing, Robyn Nevin, Luke Arnold, Morgan Davies, Ingrid Torelli, John Waters, Brendan Cowell, and Alex Dimitriades. The story follows three generations of a family as they live with separate but intersecting obsessions — trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none, and make it all count. Dr. Kate Brennan (O’Connor) is an Australian-based specialist in palliative care. Euthanasia is a hot-button topic in Kate’s field of work, and she is passionate in her opposition to it. On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother, Edie Henley (Walter), feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate has little choice but to ship Edie out from England and deposit her in Australia’s Gold Coast in a nearby retirement community and that’s Edie’s worst nightmare. While Kate struggles with her own problems, her children — one of whom is a teenage trans boy — are trying to work out who they are and who they want to be.





