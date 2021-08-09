The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two Viewer Votes

What new surprises will come in the second season of The L Word: Generation Q TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The L Word: Generation Q is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The L Word: Generation Q here.

A Showtime relationship drama, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.





