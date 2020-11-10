Vulture Watch

Can this team get off the launchpad? Has the Moonbase 8 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Moonbase 8, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Moonbase 8 comedy TV show stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly. Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, this series follows eager (though subpar) astronauts. Doctor Michael “Skip” Henai (Armisen) is the son of an astronaut. Professor Scott “Rook” Sloan (Heidecker) is a Christian who wants to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in space. Their leader is Robert “Cap” Caputo (Reilly), a former helicopter pilot and supposed military veteran. As these astronauts attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission, they work vigorously to complete their training. A series of unexpected circumstances force the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other, and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Moonbase 8 averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 90,000 viewers. Find out how Moonbase 8 stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 11, 2020, Moonbase 8 has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Moonbase 8 for season two? Despite the names behind the show, the ratings are very, very low for this comedy series. It’s worth noting however that the entire season was released digitally ahead of the linear launch. Since Showtime isn’t ad-supported, they just have to keep their viewers happy. Moonbase 8 seems to fit in with Showtime’s brand so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Moonbase 8 cancellation or renewal news.



Moonbase 8 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Moonbase 8‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Moonbase 8 TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?