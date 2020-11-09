Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 8, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly.

TV show description:

An astronaut comedy series, the Moonbase 8 TV show is created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Jonathan Krisel, who also serves as the series’ director.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, this series follows eager (though subpar) astronauts. Doctor Michael “Skip” Henai (Armisen) is the son of an astronaut. Professor Scott “Rook” Sloan (Heidecker) is a Christian who wants to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in space. Their leader is Robert “Cap” Caputo (Reilly), a former helicopter pilot and supposed military veteran.

As these astronauts attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission, they work vigorously to complete their training. A series of unexpected circumstances force the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other, and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

