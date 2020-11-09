American Housewife: Season Five; Holly Robinson Peete Joins ABC Sitcom

American Housewife kicked off its fifth season last week, and news of a new addition to the ABC sitcom has been announced. Actress Holly Robinson Peete is joining the series in a recurring role and will start filming this week.

Deadline revealed the following about Peete’s role on the ABC series:

“Peete will play Tami, a close friend of Katie’s (Katy Mixon) before the Ottos moved to Westport. Tami helped Katie quite a bit when Katie was a new mom — Katie always looked to Tami for advice, even considering her to be a bit “mom sensei.” When Tami’s two older children went off to college, she and her husband celebrated being empty-nesters. That celebration resulted in a now eight-year-old daughter. So when Tami moves to Westport with a youngster of her own, Katie is thrilled to reconnect with her old friend and hopes to return the favor and help her out.”

She joins Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong on American Housewife. The comedy series follows Katie Otto (Mixon) as she raises her family in Westport, Connecticut. She tries to “keep it real” while surrounded by rich families and entitled children.

American Housewife airs on Wednesday nights on ABC.

