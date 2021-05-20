My Adventures with Superman: Two Seasons Ordered by HBO Max and Cartoon Network

It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane! HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlighted a new animated superhero series — My Adventures with Superman. Two seasons have been ordered to start.

My Adventures with Superman will revolve around the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman/Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) and Lois Lane (Alice Lee). A premiere date has not been announced for the series.

Here’s the official announcement:

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Take Flight with Series Commitment For My Adventures with Superman

New Kids and Family Animated Series Produced by Warner Bros. Animation

Jack Quaid to Voice Superman/Clark Kent

Burbank, CA (May 19, 2021) – HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced today a two-season series order for My Adventures with Superman an all-new kids and family animated series following the action-packed, comedic and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on characters from DC, My Adventures with Superman catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The news was announced today by Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) lead the voice cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

