Wipeout, Fast Foodies: Second Season Renewals for TBS and truTV Series

Three cable shows are all getting second seasons for the 2021-22 television season. TBS has renewed the revival of the Wipeout and the Chad comedy series (reported here) while truTV has renewed the Fast Foodies TV show.

Here’s the press release with some additional details:

TNets Double Down on Original Programming Slate for 2022 With Second Season Renewals for “Wipeout,” “Fast Foodies” and “Chad”

LOS ANGELES (May 19, 2021) – The TNets (TBS, TNT and truTV) underscore their commitment to original unscripted and scripted programming in 2022, announcing second season renewals for freshman series “Wipeout,” “Fast Foodies” and “Chad”. These recent pickups join critically acclaimed scripted series, “Snowpiercer,” which was previously greenlit for a third season, the fifth and sixth seasons of “Animal Kingdom,” and unscripted series “The Cube,” “The Big D,” “Rat in the Kitchen” and “Rhodes to the Top”.

The TNets continue to grow from strength to strength dominating comedy in 2021 with four of the top five slots (“Wipeout,” “Impractical Jokers,” “Go-Big Show” and “Chad”). Wipeout premiered as the #1 New Cable Unscripted Series; “Chad” premiered as the #1 Scripted Cable Comedy; “Go-Big Show” ranks as the #3 Cable Comedy reaching more than 34 million viewers; and “Impractical Jokers” currently ranks as the #1 Cable Comedy for 2021.

Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV said: “I am extremely proud of the incredible way we continue to connect with our audience. On TBS, TNT and truTV, 2021 is off to a fantastic start, boasting four of the top five comedies this year and five #1 series. The TNets have been invited into consumers’ homes for decades and our fans know they can continually turn to us for quality programming that fits their emotional need: a good time, a good laugh, or a thrill ride. With these ground-breaking, brand-defining shows we will continue to make good on that promise for years to come.”

PROGRAMMING RENEWALS

“Wipeout”

Debuting in April as 2021’s #1 Unscripted Series on Cable, “Wipeout” takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“F9,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with field host Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019), “Wipeout” features new format twists and elements that test the willpower of each contestant pairing, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. “Wipeout” is currently airing on TBS on Thursdays at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.

“Fast Foodies”

In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” Season one featured celebrity guests Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Bobby Lee, and Andy Richter.

“Fast Foodies” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker who also serves as showrunner.

“Chad”

Cable’s #1 Scripted Comedy Series, “Chad” is a single-camera comedy that follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy, played by Nasim Pedrad (“SNL,” “New Girl,” “Aladdin”) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. “Chad” is currently airing on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Pedrad is creator, executive producer and showrunner on “Chad.” Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as executive producer, along with Rob Rosell who co-developed the series with Pedrad. Max Searle has been tapped as co-showrunner for the second season with Pedrad.

