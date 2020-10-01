Double Cross with Blake Griffin: truTV Orders Prank Revenge Series

Blake Griffin has his own TV show! TruTV just announced they’ve ordered a new series with the NBA All-Star called Double Cross with Blake Griffin.

The unscripted comedy show “serves up an incredibly devious twist as it offers a service to those who are all too often the victims of a prank. Each week, Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross!”

Double Cross with Blake Griffin is expected to premiere on truTV in 2021.

LOS ANGELES – October 1, 2020 – truTV announced today a greenlight for Double Cross with Blake Griffin, an unscripted comedy prank show, which will air on truTV in 2021. Double Cross with Blake Griffin serves up an incredibly devious twist as it offers a service to those who are all too often the victims of a prank. Each week, Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get some sweet revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross! “Growing up, my parents always taught me to stand up for myself. If someone takes your favorite toy, you take it back… And if someone crosses you… you assemble a team of professional actors, concoct an elaborate story, set up twelve hidden cameras and you cross them right back,” said Griffin. “Who knew I’d be hosting a show about it years later! Looking forward to causing some trouble with my friends at truTV and Big Breakfast.” “truTV has perfected the art of the good-natured prank, and Double Cross is adding a new unexpected twist, turning the tables on unsuspecting pranksters,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “People already know Blake Griffin dominates on the court. What they may not know is that he is also wickedly funny, mischievous, and he is as serious about his play off the court as on.” truTV is producing this series in consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts. The network’s first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew. The series is executive produced by Propagate Content’s comedy shingle, Big Breakfast. Luke Kelly-Clyne an d Kevin Healey will executive produce along with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein executive produce for Mortal Media.”

