Dangerous Liaisons: Season Two Cancelled; Starz Reverses Earlier Renewal

What Starz giveth, Starz can still taketh away. Prior to the November 1st launch of the Dangerous Liaisons TV series, the cable channel announced that the period drama had already been renewed for a second season. Today, it was revealed that Starz has cancelled that order for season two.

A period drama series, the Dangerous Liaisons TV show is a prequel to the classic 18th-century French novel. It stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tom Wlaschiha. The series revolves around the story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. In this time, Pascal (Denton) and Camille (Englert) are simply two young people who are dreaming of a better life together. Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (Manville), navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control. Meanwhile, Valmont will stop at nothing to regain the title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again-off-again love story is the heart of the series. Of course, it’s not love — it’s war.

Based on the numbers we have, the first season of Dangerous Liaisons averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 76,000 viewers. Starz has not revealed any streaming or delayed viewing data so one might guess that, since the renewal order has now been rescinded, those numbers were not as good as hoped.

On the positive side, Starz is expected to air the remaining three episodes of the first season as scheduled. The finale is set to be released on January 1st. Word is that the show’s executive producers are shopping the series elsewhere, hoping to find a new taker for season two.

This is the second period drama to be cancelled by Starz recently. Becoming Elizabeth was axed by the cable outlet last month.

