Dangerous Liaisons: Season One Viewer Votes

Lessons are hard learned in the first season of the Dangerous Liaisons TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dangerous Liaisons is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Dangerous Liaisons here.

A Starz period drama series, the Dangerous Liaisons TV show is a prequel to the classic 18th-century French novel. It stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tom Wlaschiha. The series revolves around the story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. In this time, Pascal (Denton) and Camille (Englert) are simply two young people who are dreaming of a better life together. Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (Manville), navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control. Meanwhile, Valmont will stop at nothing to regain the title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again-off-again love story is the heart of the series. Of course, it’s not love — it’s war.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Dangerous Liaisons TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Dangerous Liaisons has been renewed for a second season on Starz?