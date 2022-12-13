Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season Two Renewal and Guests Revealed by Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock is not going anywhere. Apple TV+ renewed Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for a second season. Production has already started in Canada for the new episodes. The guest stars set to appear in the new episodes have also been revealed. In the series, viewers will see Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein, and Catherine O’Hara. Daveed Diggs is also returning for season two.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that the Emmy Award-winning series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” has been renewed for a second season and has begun production in Calgary, Canada. Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest star roles. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” currently holds a 100% critics’ rating score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised as “a loving, worthy reminder that there is joy to be found in everyday life, even when things seem hard” (Collider), “a delightful experience, no matter your age” (San Jose Mercury News) and “genuinely funny, visually engaging, and entirely heartwarming” (Paste). The series was also recently recognized by the Sentinel Awards for outstanding Children’s Programming, and with three nominations by the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program, Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program and a win for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design. The Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan andMichael Schaefer executive producing. The complete first season of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.”

A premiere date for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Fraggle Rock on Apple TV+?