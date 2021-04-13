Vulture Watch

Are powers a blessing or a curse? Has The Nevers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Nevers, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Nevers TV show stars Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O’Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven, and Nick Frost. In the year 1896, Victorian London is rocked by a supernatural event that gives certain people (mostly women) abnormal abilities — from the wondrous to the disturbing. But, no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Nevers averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 548,000 viewers. Find out how The Nevers stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 13, 2021, The Nevers has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Nevers for season two? The series was created by Joss Whedon which, ordinarily, would be a big plus for a supernatural series about empowered women. After all of the recent allegations about how Whedon has treated some of his actors and writers, it’s hard to tell if his name will ultimately help or hinder the show’s chances of survival. The traditional ratings are okay but the series does well in streaming and delayed viewing so, I think The Nevers will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Nevers cancellation or renewal news.



