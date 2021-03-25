The Nevers: HBO Sets Premiere of Victorian Supernatural TV Series

The Nevers is headed to HBO. The new drama series will land on the cable network in April. Set in Victorian London, the show follows a supernatural event where people are developing abnormal abilities. Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O’Hare, and Zackary Momoh star in the series.

HBO revealed more about The Nevers in a press release.

“HBO drama series THE NEVERS debuts Part One of its first season with six episodes beginning on SUNDAY, APRIL 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). Part Two’s six episodes will follow at a later date, to be announced. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.”

Check out a trailer for The Nevers below.

