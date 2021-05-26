Vulture Watch

Has the In Treatment TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on HBO?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the In Treatment TV show is a reimagining of the 2008-10 drama series. It stars Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor, an observant and empathetic therapist. The season also stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, and Joel Kinnaman. Set in present-day Los Angeles, the season brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke undertakes – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of In Treatment averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Find out how In Treatment stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2021, In Treatment has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew In Treatment for season five? The ratings are small but the show has a recognizable name, doesn’t appear to be too expensive to produce, and could change actors as needed. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on In Treatment cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the In Treatment TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if HBO cancelled this TV series, instead?