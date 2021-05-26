Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

In Treatment: Season Four Ratings

Published:

In Treatment TV show on HBO: season 4 ratings

After more than a decade, HBO has revived the In Treatment TV series for a fourth season but with a new star. Most revivals don’t last very long but, will this one gel with the cable channel’s audience? Will In Treatment be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A reimagining of the 2008-10 drama series, the In Treatment TV show stars Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor, an observant and empathetic therapist. The season also stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, and Joel Kinnaman. Set in present-day Los Angeles, the season brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke undertakes – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

These are the live+same day ratings which include DVR playback, through 3:00 AM. Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the In Treatment TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x