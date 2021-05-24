Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 28, 2008 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled, then Revived

Performers include: Gabriel Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Dianne Wiest, Michelle Forbes, Mia Wasikowska, Blair Underwood, Embeth Davidtz, Josh Charles, Melissa George, Hope Davis, Aaron Grady Shaw, John Mahoney, and Alison Pill.

TV show description:

This dramatic series follows the ongoing challenges of a psychotherapist and his many patients.

Dr. Paul Weston (Gabriel Byrne) is a charming but neurotic 53-year-old psychotherapist. He moves to Brooklyn for a fresh start and operates his practice out of his home. He commutes back to Maryland weekly to spend time with his kids, as well as to see his own therapist.

Paul’s marriage to Kate (Michelle Forbes) came about as the result of an unconsummated mutual obsession with a patient, anesthesiologist Laura (Melissa George), and an affair Kate had as the result of the lack of emotional intimacy in her marriage. Left to pick up the pieces are their three children; college-age Ian (Jake Richardson), teenage Rosie (Mae Whitman), and nine-year-old Max (Max Burkholder).

Paul must also cope with the illness of his dad and a lawsuit filed by the father of a fighter pilot patient who died in a plane crash. Paul continually has trouble with the boundaries between his personal and professional lives.

Paul’s therapist is Gina (Dianne Wiest), his clinical supervisor from many years ago. She stopped practicing after turning 60 and becoming a widow and began working on a novel. She decides to start practicing again and Paul’s visits move from being casual to professional sessions.

Alex Sr. (Glynn Turman) is the dad of the patient (Blair Underwood) who died in a plane accident. He blames Paul for his son’s death and files a malpractice suit. Mia (Hope Davis) is a successful litigation attorney who’s asked to handle the lawsuit. She’s another former patient of Paul’s and is still dealing with unresolved feelings about the abortion she had twenty years ago. She passes on the case, deferring to others in her firm, and returns to therapy.

Paul’s other patients include April (Alison Pill), an architecture student at Pratt with a serious illness and a complicated relationship with her physician; Walter (John Mahoney), a successful CEO with a family-owned company who’s having trouble sleeping and is in deep denial over other issues; couple Amy and Jake (Embeth Davidtz and Josh Charles) who try to decide about having an abortion; Sophie (Mia Wasikowska), a suicidal teenage gymnast; and Oliver (Aaron Shaw), an overweight kid dealing with school bullies and his parents’ impending divorce.

In a 2021 reimagining of series, Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba) is an observant and empathetic therapist who helps a diverse group of patients while dealing with complications in her own personal life.

