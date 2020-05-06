The Sopranos: David Chase Imagines How the Characters Are Handling Coronavirus

What are the bad boys of New Jersey up to right now? Recently, Sopranos creator David Chase weighed in on how the characters from his HBO TV show would be handling the coronavirus pandemic, TV Guide reports.

The Sopranos, which revolves around the life of New Jersey Mafia boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), ran on HBO from 199 to 2007. The series also starred Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Vincent Pastore, and Steven Schirripa.

During a recent episode of Michael Imperioli and Steven Schirripa’s podcast, Talking Sopranos, the hosts shared some dialogue written by David Chase about how the HBOseries’ characters would be dealing with the ongoing coronavirus:

PAULIE WALNUTS:

Man, people call me a germaphobe. Big laugh. Now, all I’ve got to say is, see, motherf—ers? And I knew some f—in’ thing like this was going to happen. I saw the Holy Mother at Bada Bing.

TONY SOPRANO:

Sports betting? F—ing gone with the wind, along with professional sports. Me and my friends are dying over here. The president might have a point. Let’s get business and manufacturing going again, by Easter, May Day, whatever the f—.

MEADOW SOPRANO:

I should’ve gone to medical school. I feel so bad about my decision.

CARMELA SOPRANO:

I’m so glad my daughter didn’t go to medical school. Imagine where’d she be right now.

CHRISTOPHER MOLTISANTI:

I’ve been to Hollywood. Out there they should call it the swine flu.

ADRIANA LA CERVA:

I’d volunteer or something. I feel so bad. I’ve been crying a lot, but I got an underlying condition. Irritable bowel syndrome, right? I can’t reach my doctor to find out if that would exclude me passing out masks or something.

DR. MELFI:

I’m on the second line over the hospital. When and if those brave docs burn out, I’m out next.

A.J. SOPRANO:

At one time I wanted to work for Trump. You believe it? F— me, dude.

CARMELA:

We’re not doing well with the quarantine in our house. It’s making me face the music that this is a dysfunctional family. But it’s keeping my husband in, which is good.

TONY:

Bing f—in’ shut down. My income stream was already compromised. We can keep the pork store open, though, essential critical infrastructure. Pork!

SILVIO DANTE:

We told the girls we’d keep them all on furlough. Lap dancers were the first to go.

JUNIOR SOPRANO:

What’s everybody upset about?

JOHNNY SACK:

It used to be part of our thing, going to the mattresses. But this?

BOBBY BACALA:

Yes, that’s all emergency. I took all this sh– because I got my predictions about it wrong. They said Quasimodo, T said Nostradamus, my wife bought a Nostradamus book, and I looked and it didn’t say anything about this. Weird thing is, though, my son Robert went to Notre Dame.

JUNIOR:

I saw on Fox this jerk-off, the lieutenant governor of Texas, said he didn’t mind dying to help the economy because he’s over 70 with some grandkids or some sh–. Maybe we can help him out with that.

PHIL LEOTARDO:

Truckload of hand sanitizer, I’m cleaning up.

TONY:

In my father’s day, you got polio, tuberculous, whatever the f—, you dealt with it. Whatever happen to Gary Cooper?

LIVIA SOPRANO:

You know what I’m gonna say.”