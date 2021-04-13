The Nevers: Season One Ratings

In years past, a series about super-powered women from Joss Whedon, the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, would have seemed likely to do well in the ratings and to land a second season renewal. Now, Whedon’s been accused of mistreating some of his actors and writers from past movies and series. Will these accusations hurt The Nevers’ chances of survival? Will this HBO show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama series created by Joss Whedon, The Nevers TV show stars Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O’Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven, and Nick Frost. In the year 1896, Victorian London is rocked by a supernatural event that gives certain people (mostly women) abnormal abilities — from the wondrous to the disturbing. But, no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

