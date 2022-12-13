Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?: Season Two Premiere Dates Set for HBO Max and CNN

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? is returning for a second season next month. New episodes will return to HBO Max on January 6th, and CNN viewers will see new episodes on January 8th. On the series, Wallace interviews big names. During season one, viewers saw interviews featuring George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Quentin Tarantino.

During season two, viewers will see interviews with Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, and many more. Ten episodes are planned for the season ahead.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

CNN announced today that Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for its second 10-week season on HBO Max on Friday, January 6, 2023. The best of the full HBO Max interviews will continue to air on CNN, beginning on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 7pm ET, in the same format viewers enjoyed during season one of the show. Season two will continue to feature guests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Highly anticipated guests this upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, and many more that will be announced in the weeks ahead. "I've loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them," said Wallace. "It's been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I'm thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers." Wallace serves as an anchor for CNN, joining the network nearly one year ago after more than 50 award-winning years in broadcasting. Wallace joined CNN after 18 years with Fox News, where he was the anchor of FOX News Sunday. Wallace is also the New York Times bestselling author of Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice and Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World.

