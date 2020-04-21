Fraggle Rock: Apple TV+ Releasing New Mini-Episodes of Jim Henson Series

Fraggle Rock is back! Apple TV+ is launching new mini-episodes of the Jim Henson TV show, Deadline reports.

The original series ran on HBO from 1983 to 1987. Titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, the revival “focuses on how we are all connected through friendship in the era of social distancing. While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they still find ways to have fun together with music, silliness, special guests and of course the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the industrious Doozers.”

Apple TV+ has already launched a new mini-episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On!. New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fraggle Rock? Will you watch the new mini-episodes?