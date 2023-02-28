The Tourist: Season Two; BBC Renews Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald Drama Series

The Tourist is returning for a second season. Billed initially as a limited series, BBC has decided to bring the series back for more. The drama was among the most watched on the network, with 12 million viewers. The series aired on HBO Max in the US, but the streaming service has not picked up season two yet.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis, the series follows a man hunted down during his Australian vacation.

BBC revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“The Tourist is the highest-rating drama of 2022 so far, having launched with a huge 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January this year. The Tourist will return again for a second series. THE TOURIST The Tourist (6×60’) series 2 is a Two Brothers Pictures production written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar), who alongside Christopher Aird will serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One and iPlayer.”

A premiere date for The Tourist season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Tourist?