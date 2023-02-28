The Night Manager: Season Two in the Works with Tom Hiddleston Returning

The Night Manager may still return for a second season. Initially conceived as a limited series, a second season of the drama is now in the works. Tom Hiddleston will return to star, and David Farr is returning to write the project.

Starring Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, Alistair Petrie, David Harewood, Douglas Hodge, Antonio de la Torre, and Tobias Menzies, the initial six episodes of The Night Manager were very successful and aired in May 2016 on AMC and BBC.

The first season’s story follows Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. A former British soldier, he is recruited by Angela Burr (Colman), the manager of a Foreign Office task force. She wants him to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper (Laurie), an illegal arms dealer.

The series is expected to receive a two-season order, per Deadline. Episodes are slated to film in London and South America later this year, with the episodes headed to Prime Video and BBC.

Those involved with the series have been looking to bring the series back for a second season since the first season ended. The following was revealed about the plot of the new season:

Following British arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) being taken away by the Syrians at the end of Season 1, Hiddleston’s Pine is informed he is dead two years later, and he has to face up to a new, even more deadly challenge.

A premiere date for The Night Manager season two will be announced later.

