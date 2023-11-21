FBI: Most Wanted: Season Five; Shantel VanSanten (FBI) Moving to Spin-Off Series

A member of the FBI cast is making a big move. Per Deadline, Shantel VanSanten will appear in FBI: Most Wanted during its fifth season. She first appeared on FBI during the end of season four and continued on the series through season five.

The FBI: Most Wanted cast features Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. VanSanten will appear as Special Agent Nina Chase. Her character is a “well-seasoned FBI agent who is strong-willed, sharp, and used to working undercover.” Chase is also in a relationship with FBI’s Stuart Scola (John Boyd) as they raise their infant son.

FBI (season six) and FBI: Most Wanted will return with shortened seasons to CBS on February 13, 2024.

What do you think? Are you surprised by VanSanten’s move? Are you excited for the return of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted?