FBI: Most Wanted: Season Five; Alexa Davalos Exits CBS Series Ahead of 2023-24 Premiere

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its regulars before its season five premiere. Alexa Davalos will not return to the series as a series regular next season. The news may come as a shock to fans of the series because there was no hint that Davalos was leaving the series in the season four finale.

Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge also star in the CBS series, which follows those that work in the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force.

Davalos joined the series as Special Agent Kristin Gaines at the start of season three. It is unknown when the series will return or if Davalos will return to wrap up her character’s arc, per Deadline. Season five has not yet been written due to the current WGA strike.

The premiere date for FBI: Most Wanted season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Davalos is leaving FBI: Most Wanted?