FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Fugitives beware. Has the FBI: Most Wanted TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of FBI: Most Wanted, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes forensics expert Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); computer and hacking whiz Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); undercover pro Ivan Ortiz (Gomez); and Navy veteran and cold-case expert Kristin Gaines (Davalos).



Season Three Ratings

The third season of FBI: Most Wanted averages a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.12 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 14% in the demo and up by 24% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI: Most Wanted stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2021, FBI: Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI: Most Wanted for season four? The series performed well in its first season and the network has built its Tuesday night schedule around the FBI franchise. I’m confident that Most Wanted will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI: Most Wanted cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the FBI: Most Wanted TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?