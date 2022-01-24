FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three; Julian McMahon Leaving CBS TV Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its leads. Julian McMahon announced his departure from the CBS series. His final episode is now in production, and it will air in March.

He has been on the series since the beginning. His character appeared on a back door pilot for the series on FBI. A new character will come in to fill in his shoes after his departure. McMahon said the following about leaving the CBS series, per Deadline:

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with [executive producers] Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Dick Wolf also spoke about McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted:

“We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

McMahon is not the first departure from FBI: Most Wanted this season. Kellan Lutz left the series at the start of the season.

What do you think? Are you surprised to find out about McMahon’s departure from FBI: Most Wanted? Do you plan to continue watching the series on CBS?